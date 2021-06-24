CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

_____

798 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

Highs 101 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 90 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 62 90 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 82 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 88 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 93 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 92 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 88 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 90 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 90 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 69 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

Highs 105 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 93 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 92 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

74. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 91 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 92 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 70 to

76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 90 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 69 to

75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 91 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 92 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

77. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 90 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 92 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

78. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 71 to

77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 73 to

79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to

82. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 92 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 92 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 93 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 63 93 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 91 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 84 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 63 85 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 71 to

79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 87 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 90 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms, Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 89 51 92 / 0 40 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 35 67 36 71 / 0 50 20 20

Wawona 51 83 53 85 / 0 30 0 20

Devils Postpile 46 67 47 70 / 0 40 20 30

Bass Lake 53 84 55 85 / 0 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 84 60 87 / 0 40 20 20

=

$$

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 65 48 67 / 0 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 47 74 48 75 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 72 49 74 / 0 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 85 52 88 / 0 20 0 0

Grant Grove 52 71 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 84 45 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Highs 94 to 100 at

5000 feet...80 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet. Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 75 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 90 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 91 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 65 to

75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 77 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 85 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 66 to

76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 76 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 88 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Highs

102 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. Highs 101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Highs

101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 81. Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 82. Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 90 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 93 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 66 91 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 91 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather