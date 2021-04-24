CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

207 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 87 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 77 49 63 / 0 0 0 50

Avenal 50 76 51 63 / 0 0 0 50

San Luis Reservoir 51 68 53 59 / 0 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 42 to 47. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 44 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 72 51 61 / 0 0 0 70

Mendota 48 76 49 63 / 0 0 0 70

Firebaugh 47 75 49 62 / 0 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 41 to

46. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 72 49 61 / 0 0 20 80

Merced 46 73 48 61 / 0 0 20 80

Chowchilla 46 73 49 60 / 0 0 20 80

Madera 48 75 50 61 / 0 0 20 70

=

$$

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 78 50 64 / 0 0 0 50

Five Points 48 78 50 63 / 0 0 0 60

NAS Lemoore 48 77 50 63 / 0 0 0 60

Kettleman City 51 78 51 64 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 81 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 76 49 62 / 0 0 0 70

Caruthers 48 77 51 62 / 0 0 0 60

Lemoore 48 77 50 63 / 0 0 0 60

Hanford 49 78 50 64 / 0 0 0 60

Corcoran 48 77 49 63 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

48. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 73 50 57 / 0 0 20 80

Clovis 52 76 51 61 / 0 0 20 70

Fresno 52 76 52 61 / 0 0 0 70

Sanger 49 76 51 61 / 0 0 0 70

Reedley 49 77 51 62 / 0 0 0 70

Selma 50 77 52 62 / 0 0 0 70

Kingsburg 49 77 51 62 / 0 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

48. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 80 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 88 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 77 51 62 / 0 0 0 70

Visalia 49 77 51 63 / 0 0 0 60

Exeter 49 78 50 62 / 0 0 0 60

Tulare 50 77 51 63 / 0 0 0 60

Lindsay 49 77 49 62 / 0 0 0 60

Porterville 49 77 50 63 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 80 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 88 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 77 48 63 / 0 0 0 50

Allensworth 48 78 48 64 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ187-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 82 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 78 47 66 / 0 0 0 40

Wasco 48 79 47 66 / 0 0 0 30

Buttonwillow 49 80 47 68 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 88 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 78 48 65 / 0 0 0 40

McFarland 48 78 48 66 / 0 0 0 30

Shafter 49 79 49 67 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 78 52 66 / 0 0 0 20

Bakersfield 54 78 52 66 / 0 0 0 20

Arvin 51 78 49 68 / 0 0 0 20

Lamont 51 78 49 68 / 0 0 0 20

Mettler 51 78 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 69 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 65 44 48 / 0 0 30 90

Oakhurst 43 68 41 52 / 0 0 30 90

Auberry 49 65 46 50 / 0 0 20 80

=

$$

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 76 48 61 / 0 0 0 60

Springville 47 71 46 57 / 0 0 0 50

Tule River Reservation 51 72 49 60 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain after

midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely and

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 59 39 44 / 0 0 40 90

Tuolumne Meadows 25 49 21 38 / 0 0 50 90

Wawona 41 63 33 47 / 0 0 30 90

Devils Postpile 33 43 28 32 / 0 0 40 90

Bass Lake 43 65 38 48 / 0 0 30 80

Hetch Hetchy 47 62 39 47 / 0 0 40 90

=

$$

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the morning decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely and

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Not as cool. Highs

51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 47 30 32 / 0 0 30 90

Shaver Lake 36 54 33 40 / 0 0 20 80

Lake Wishon 36 54 32 40 / 0 0 20 80

=

$$

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow with

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 36 to

43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 40 67 36 53 / 0 0 0 70

Grant Grove 39 54 33 40 / 0 0 0 80

Lodgepole 33 53 28 40 / 0 0 0 70

Camp Nelson 41 60 38 47 / 0 0 0 50

Johnsondale 32 65 30 53 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around

25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph...west around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 54 33 44 / 0 0 0 40

Kernville 48 72 44 60 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Isabella 50 71 46 60 / 0 0 0 30

Weldon 50 70 46 60 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 35 to

45. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 60 39 50 / 0 0 0 20

Tehachapi 42 63 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 67 35 58 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 60 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 65 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 71 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 80 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 82 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 69 to 79. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 73 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 48 78 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 51 75 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 77 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 76 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather