CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

_____

774 FPUS56 KHNX 060601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-061100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 79 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 77 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 50 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-061100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 77 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 78 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 78 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-061100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 44 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 76 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 76 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 76 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 79 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-061100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 46 78 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 47 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-061100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-061100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-061100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 77 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 80 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-061100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 48 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 49 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-061100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 75 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 50 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 50 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 51 77 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-061100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 67 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 40 71 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 48 67 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-061100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 72 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 73 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-061100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 63 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 54 20 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 67 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 20 49 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 37 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-061100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 52 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 30 57 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 57 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-061100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 69 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 33 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 28 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 63 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 68 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-061100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 75 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 75 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 74 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-061100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 34 70 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-061100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 61 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 66 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 71 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 80 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 81 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-061100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Below the passes,

north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 75 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 78 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 51 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 79 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 79 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather