CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

654 FPUS56 KHNX 010701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-011200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 73 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 71 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-011200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 72 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 74 38 73 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 36 73 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-011200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 71 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 72 35 71 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 71 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-011200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 74 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 74 38 73 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 73 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 73 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-011200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 73 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 73 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 73 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 73 36 73 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 73 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-011200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds in the evening

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 68 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 41 71 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 41 72 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 39 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-011200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 39 72 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 73 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 72 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 72 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 39 72 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 72 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-011200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 73 34 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 74 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-011200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 74 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 76 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 76 37 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-011200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 74 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 76 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 76 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-011200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 42 75 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 41 74 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 75 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 43 73 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-011200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 63 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 65 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 42 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-011200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 66 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-011200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 8 44 10 46 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 29 59 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 18 38 20 40 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 60 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 57 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-011200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 24 44 26 47 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 52 26 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 49 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-011200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 60 30 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 52 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 50 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 32 57 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 21 60 23 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-011200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. East winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

51 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 50 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 33 65 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 64 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 36 63 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-011200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. East winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. East winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 54 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 55 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 60 30 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-011200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 56 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 57 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 39 64 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-011200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 63 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 30 65 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-011200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 60 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

California City 30 64 32 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 33 62 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 27 64 30 69 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 28 64 30 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

