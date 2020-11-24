CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

647 FPUS56 KHNX 240801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-250000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 39 61 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 41 61 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-250000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 38 61 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 37 60 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-250000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 32 57 / 0 0 0

Merced 60 37 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-250000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

39. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 38 61 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 36 61 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 37 61 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-250000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 35 58 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 35 59 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 37 60 / 0 0 0

Hanford 61 36 61 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-250000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 42 58 / 0 0 0

Clovis 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

Fresno 60 39 59 / 0 0 0

Sanger 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Reedley 60 37 59 / 0 0 0

Selma 60 39 59 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 37 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-250000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

38. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 37 59 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 37 60 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Tulare 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Porterville 61 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-250000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

37. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-250000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 34 61 / 0 0 0

Wasco 62 35 61 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-250000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 36 61 / 0 0 0

McFarland 62 37 61 / 0 0 0

Shafter 63 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-250000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 47 58 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 42 61 / 0 0 0

Arvin 64 40 61 / 0 0 0

Lamont 64 39 61 / 0 0 0

Mettler 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-250000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 37 54 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 30 58 / 0 0 0

Auberry 56 43 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-250000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 39 61 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-250000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 37 52 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 47 11 39 / 0 0 0

Wawona 57 28 53 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 24 39 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 30 53 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 37 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-250000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 26 41 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 27 46 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 29 46 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-250000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 36 59 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 47 32 46 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 21 46 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 32 51 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 58 19 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-250000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 34 45 / 0 0 0

Kernville 62 33 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 35 61 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-250000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 39 49 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 29 52 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 25 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-250000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 37 51 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 27 56 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 42 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-250000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 37 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 33 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-250000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 43 61 / 0 0 0

California City 62 29 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 61 37 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 30 66 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 31 66 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

