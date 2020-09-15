CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

856 FPUS56 KHNX 151901

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-152300-

West Side Hills-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds

in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 95. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 60 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

Avenal 93 64 92 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 90 62 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-152300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 55 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 59 90 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 57 90 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 90 56 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-152300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 57 89 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 90 56 89 / 0 0 0

Madera 91 56 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-152300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds

in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Five Points 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 94 64 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-152300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 56 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 90 56 89 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 91 57 90 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

Hanford 92 59 91 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-152300-

Fresno-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 57 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95. East

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 93 64 92 / 0 0 0

Clovis 93 63 92 / 0 0 0

Fresno 93 62 92 / 0 0 0

Sanger 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Reedley 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Selma 92 59 92 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 92 57 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-152300-

Tulare County-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds in the evening becoming south

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Visalia 92 57 91 / 0 0 0

Exeter 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Tulare 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Porterville 93 63 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-152300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 93 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-152300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs

87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

Wasco 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-152300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 68. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 93 61 93 / 0 0 0

McFarland 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 61 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-152300-

Bakersfield-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 93 70 92 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 95 67 94 / 0 0 0

Arvin 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

Mettler 93 64 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-152300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

haze after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 62 87 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 54 91 / 0 0 0

Auberry 88 68 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-152300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

Springville 90 64 89 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 93 67 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-152300-

Central Sierra-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 86 60 85 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 73 33 73 / 0 0 0

Wawona 87 52 86 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 74 47 74 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 86 54 85 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 60 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-152300-

North Kings River-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...areas of smoke and haze near

the crest. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 74 to

81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 49 70 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 77 49 76 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 77 52 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-152300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

78 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke. Near the

crest, haze after midnight. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...haze and areas of smoke near

the crest. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to

85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 58 89 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 76 54 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 75 45 75 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 89 43 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-152300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 57 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 62 96 / 0 0 0

Weldon 95 63 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-152300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 83 62 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 91 49 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-152300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 80 58 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 86 46 87 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 91 67 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-152300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to

99. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 98 67 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-152300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 70 94 / 0 0 0

California City 97 57 98 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 98 58 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 98 58 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

