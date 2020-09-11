CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

443 FPUS56 KHNX 110601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-111100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 60 to 68. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 88 to 96.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 69.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 63 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 94 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 93 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 90 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-111100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 63.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

56 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 91 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 91 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-111100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 61 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-111100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows 57 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 91 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-111100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 92 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 93 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 93 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 92 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-111100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 65.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 59 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 92 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-111100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 93 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 95 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-111100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 61 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 67.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-111100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 60 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 92 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 94 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 95 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 95 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 91 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-111100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 86 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 90 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 69 87 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-111100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 62 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 94 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 88 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 91 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-111100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 84 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 29 72 34 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 85 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 74 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 87 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-111100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 68 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 75 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 75 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-111100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 88 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 74 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 72 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 37 86 43 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-111100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

44 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 82 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 79 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 92 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 93 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 91 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-111100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 81 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 84 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 88 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-111100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 78 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 85 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 90 67 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 87 to 96.

Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 64 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 94 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-111100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 89 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 93 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 56 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 93 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 94 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

