CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

441 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 70 to 76.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

66 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 98 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 95 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 66 to 72.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 98 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 68 98 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 96 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 61 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 68 98 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 74.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 71 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 71 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 99 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 62 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 98 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 98 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 72 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 99 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

70 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 74 98 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 74 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 74 99 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 71 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 71 98 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 72 99 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 69 to 75.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 99 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 70 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 72 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 72 99 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 99 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 100 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 72 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 100 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 70 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 72 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 72 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 72 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 72 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

69 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 99 78 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 78 100 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 74 102 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 75 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 75 98 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 93 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 97 62 97 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 74 93 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 101 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 95 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 98 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, Chance of showers. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 89 66 89 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 76 40 75 / 50 20 0 0

Wawona 60 90 60 90 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 77 53 77 / 50 20 0 0

Bass Lake 62 90 62 90 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 92 66 92 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of smoke. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 74 55 74 / 30 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 82 56 82 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 81 58 81 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest,

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, Haze in the evening, Chance of showers in the evening,

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 93 63 93 / 30 20 0 0

Grant Grove 60 80 60 80 / 20 0 0 0

Lodgepole 52 79 53 79 / 30 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 62 87 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 93 51 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke

in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 85 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 68 100 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 71 100 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 98 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 87 66 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 95 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 83 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 90 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 96 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 74 to 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

70 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 105 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 106 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 77.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 78 98 78 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 70 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 100 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather