CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

599 FPUS56 KHNX 270701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-272300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-272300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 62 101 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 99 61 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-272300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 60 99 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 62 100 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 61 100 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 62 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-272300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 65 103 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-272300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 99 61 100 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 63 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-272300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-272300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 102 68 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-272300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 104 67 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-272300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 65 104 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 64 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-272300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 103 65 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 65 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-272300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 99 73 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

Mettler 100 68 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-272300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 66 97 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 62 100 / 0 0 0

Auberry 97 70 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-272300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 68 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-272300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 98 63 98 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 75 39 78 / 20 0 0

Wawona 91 56 92 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 76 50 79 / 20 0 0

Bass Lake 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 93 63 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-272300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 74 51 75 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 82 53 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 54 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-272300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 92 58 95 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 57 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 49 79 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 57 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 49 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-272300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...

78 to 84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 58 84 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 65 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

Weldon 98 68 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-272300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 87 62 87 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 94 52 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-272300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 82 59 82 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 49 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 97 70 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 76. Highs

101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 73 108 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 69 109 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-272300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 98 71 101 / 0 0 0

California City 102 64 104 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 70 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 65 104 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 64 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather