CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-092300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 100 72 102 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 95 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-092300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 64 100 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 64 102 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-092300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 62 99 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 64 100 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 62 100 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-092300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 101 66 103 / 0 0 0

Five Points 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-092300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 100 64 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Hanford 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-092300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 69 102 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 71 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 71 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-092300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 66 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 66 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 68 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-092300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

100 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 103 67 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-092300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

100 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 103 66 104 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 65 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-092300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 102 67 104 / 0 0 0

McFarland 102 66 104 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-092300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 98 74 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 72 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

Mettler 98 70 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-092300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 65 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 57 99 / 0 0 0

Auberry 95 70 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-092300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 67 104 / 0 0 0

Springville 95 67 98 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 71 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-092300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 63 89 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 76 39 78 / 0 0 0

Wawona 89 55 91 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 76 49 78 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 90 58 92 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 91 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-092300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 72 50 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 80 52 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-092300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 92 56 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 78 56 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 77 49 78 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 82 56 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 90 49 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-092300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 80 59 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 97 65 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 68 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 95 67 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-092300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 85 62 87 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 59 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 54 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-092300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 80 59 82 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 51 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 95 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Highs

100 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 71 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 67 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-092300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 98 70 99 / 0 0 0

California City 101 64 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 64 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 100 64 102 / 0 0 0

