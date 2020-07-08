CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

_____

997 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-081100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

75. Highs 98 to 107.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 100 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 67 99 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-081100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 98 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 98 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 97 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-081100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

70. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 97 58 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 97 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 97 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 97 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 107.

Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 99 61 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 66 100 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-081100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 97 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 97 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 98 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 98 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-081100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 69 to

74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 99 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 61 99 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 98 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 99 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-081100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 98 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 99 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 99 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-081100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 108. Lows 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 98 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 100 63 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 109.

Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 100 63 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 100 61 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 100 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-081100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-081100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 70 to

76.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 97 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 99 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 99 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 63 99 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-081100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 92 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 95 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 66 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-081100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 99 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 95 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-081100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 94 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 36 76 35 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 87 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 75 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 89 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 89 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-081100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 71 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-081100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 91 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 76 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 75 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 88 46 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-081100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...

77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...78 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 78 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 61 96 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 94 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 93 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-081100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 82 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 86 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 90 50 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-081100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 79 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 86 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 65 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 113. Lows 73 to

79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 99 to

109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 104 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 105 64 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-081100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph below the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 97 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 100 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 69 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 99 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 97 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

