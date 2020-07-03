CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

059 FPUS56 KHNX 030601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Independence Day.

CAZ179-031100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 62 95 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 87 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-031100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 92 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 94 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 93 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-031100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 93 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 93 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 93 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 95 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 95 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 96 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 96 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-031100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 93 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 94 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 95 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-031100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 96 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 95 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 95 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-031100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 97 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 97 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 97 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-031100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 97 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 58 97 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 60 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-031100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 97 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 97 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 97 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-031100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 93 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 96 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 63 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 94 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-031100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 89 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 92 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 62 90 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-031100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 98 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 91 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 93 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-031100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 72 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 84 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 71 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 52 85 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-031100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 67 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 76 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 74 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-031100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 88 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 73 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 79 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 86 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-031100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 92 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-031100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 81 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 85 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 89 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-031100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 76 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 84 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 63 90 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 100 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 100 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-031100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 93 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 95 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 63 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 95 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

