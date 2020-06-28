CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

931 FPUS56 KHNX 280601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-281100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 60 to 68.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 58 to

67.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 89 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 87 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 76 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-281100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 89. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 83 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 89 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 88 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-281100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 65. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 84 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 86 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 89 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-281100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 67.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 91 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 92 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 92 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 91 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-281100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 61 to 67. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 89 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 91 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 91 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 92 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 92 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-281100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 91 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 92 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 92 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 93 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 94 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 93 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 94 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-281100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as hot.

Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 93 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 93 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 94 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 93 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 93 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 92 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-281100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 93. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 89 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 92 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-281100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 89 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 92 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 93 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-281100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 92 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 92 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 93 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-281100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 91 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 93 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 94 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 94 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 93 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-281100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 83 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 86 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 67 86 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-281100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to

68.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 93 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 66 87 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 88 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-281100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 65 27 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 56 78 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 63 36 59 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 58 80 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 79 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-281100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

71 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 63 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 72 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 69 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-281100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 83 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 70 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 68 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 73 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 51 80 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-281100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 69 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 41 to

48 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to

77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 70 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 87 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 86 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 85 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-281100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 76 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 79 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 83 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-281100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 74 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 81 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 89 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-281100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing sand in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 62 to

71.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 95 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 97 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-281100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand in the afternoon.

Windy. Not as hot. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing sand in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to

68.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 87 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 90 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 88 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 84 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

