CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

896 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 89 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 88 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 79 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 82 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 85 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 84 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 83 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 86 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 89 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 89 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 90 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 91 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 56.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 86 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 89 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 89 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 90 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 91 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 87 to 92. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 57.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 88 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 66 89 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 66 89 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 89 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 90 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 89 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 90 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 88 to

93. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 57.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 90 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 91 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 91 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 91 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 91 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 92 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 90 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 92 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as hot.

Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 90 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 92 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 92 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to

94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 92 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 92 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 92 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to

94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 89 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 92 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 92 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 92 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 90 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 79 49 71 / 0 0 30 0

Oakhurst 54 83 44 74 / 0 0 30 0

Auberry 63 82 50 73 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 56.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 90 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 86 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 87 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 73 47 64 / 0 20 30 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 64 26 56 / 0 20 40 0

Wawona 53 76 41 68 / 0 0 30 0

Devils Postpile 45 61 34 54 / 0 0 30 0

Bass Lake 55 76 44 68 / 0 0 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 76 46 67 / 0 20 40 0

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 65 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Near the crest, slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at

5000 feet...65 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 59 36 51 / 0 0 20 0

Shaver Lake 49 70 38 61 / 0 0 20 0

Lake Wishon 49 68 38 59 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening shifting to the west

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 80 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 81 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 67 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 67 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 73 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 79 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 56 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 69 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 86 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 86 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 84 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 76 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 79 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 82 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 71 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 79 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 85 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 53 to 59.

Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 94 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 95 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...northwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph below the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

California City 59 88 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 62 86 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 89 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 87 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

