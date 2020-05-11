CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

110 FPUS56 KHNX 110601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-111100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 76 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 83 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 82 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 78 57 72 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ180-111100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 77 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 83 56 75 / 0 0 20 20

Mendota 52 84 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 84 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-111100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 77 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 82 56 74 / 0 0 20 20

Merced 53 83 56 75 / 0 0 20 20

Chowchilla 52 83 56 75 / 0 0 0 20

Madera 53 84 56 75 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ182-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 84 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 86 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 85 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-111100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 84 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 85 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 54 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 86 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-111100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 83 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 57 85 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 85 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 85 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 85 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 85 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 86 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-111100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 85 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 86 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 86 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-111100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 85 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 86 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88.

Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 84 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 85 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 86 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-111100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 54 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 54 86 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 55 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-111100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 58. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

62. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 83 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 86 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 57 83 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-111100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 75 51 66 / 0 0 20 30

Oakhurst 48 78 45 69 / 0 0 20 30

Auberry 54 76 53 67 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ191-111100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 55. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 83 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 78 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 79 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-111100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of snow after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 68 45 60 / 0 0 20 30

Tuolumne Meadows 31 58 25 52 / 0 0 20 20

Wawona 47 71 42 64 / 0 0 20 30

Devils Postpile 38 54 33 49 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 49 72 45 64 / 0 0 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 52 72 46 62 / 0 0 30 40

CAZ193-111100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 52 37 46 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 43 65 38 57 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 43 63 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-111100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 75 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 44 62 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 39 63 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 46 67 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 72 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-111100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

62 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 61 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 78 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 78 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 75 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-111100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 68 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 70 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 74 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-111100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 64 43 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 72 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 77 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 87 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 89 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-111100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

69 to 79. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 80 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 83 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 56 80 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 81 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 81 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

