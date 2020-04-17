CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020
_____
668 FPUS56 KHNX 170601
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
CAZ179-171100-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows
50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows
53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 54 73 49 71 / 0 30 20 0
Avenal 54 71 49 71 / 0 30 20 0
San Luis Reservoir 54 67 52 69 / 0 30 20 0
=
$$
CAZ180-171100-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 82. Lows
51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 54 72 52 72 / 0 40 20 0
Mendota 54 72 51 70 / 0 40 20 0
Firebaugh 53 72 51 70 / 0 40 30 0
=
$$
CAZ181-171100-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
50 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
67 to 72. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
48 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 53 71 52 70 / 0 40 20 0
Merced 54 71 52 70 / 0 40 30 0
Chowchilla 53 71 51 70 / 0 50 30 0
Madera 54 72 52 70 / 0 50 40 0
=
$$
CAZ182-171100-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 52 to 57. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the
morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows
52 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 54 73 50 71 / 0 30 20 0
Five Points 54 74 51 71 / 0 40 20 0
NAS Lemoore 55 74 51 71 / 0 30 20 0
Kettleman City 55 74 51 72 / 0 30 20 0
=
$$
CAZ183-171100-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 53 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
49 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.
Highs 77 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 54 71 52 69 / 0 40 30 0
Caruthers 55 72 52 70 / 0 40 30 0
Lemoore 55 73 51 70 / 0 40 20 0
Hanford 56 73 52 70 / 0 40 20 0
Corcoran 54 73 50 71 / 0 40 20 0
=
$$
CAZ184-171100-
Fresno-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
51 to 56. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.
Highs 75 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 54 69 52 66 / 0 50 40 20
Clovis 56 72 53 69 / 0 50 40 20
Fresno 56 72 53 69 / 0 50 40 20
Sanger 55 72 52 69 / 0 50 30 20
Reedley 55 72 52 69 / 0 50 30 20
Selma 56 72 53 70 / 0 40 30 0
Kingsburg 55 72 52 70 / 0 40 30 0
=
$$
CAZ185-171100-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
49 to 54. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
57. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 55 71 52 69 / 0 50 30 20
Visalia 55 72 52 70 / 0 40 20 0
Exeter 54 71 51 69 / 0 50 30 0
Tulare 55 72 52 70 / 0 40 20 0
Lindsay 54 71 51 69 / 0 50 30 0
Porterville 55 71 52 69 / 0 50 20 0
=
$$
CAZ186-171100-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 71 to 76.
Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 47 to 52. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.
Highs 77 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 54 72 49 71 / 0 40 0 0
Allensworth 54 73 50 71 / 0 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-171100-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 70 to 75.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light
and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in
the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
57. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 53 72 48 71 / 0 30 0 0
Wasco 55 72 50 71 / 0 40 0 0
Buttonwillow 56 72 50 71 / 0 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-171100-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to
58. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 55 72 50 71 / 0 50 0 0
McFarland 54 72 50 70 / 0 40 0 0
Shafter 56 72 51 71 / 0 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-171100-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming
north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
59. Highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 57 70 52 69 / 0 40 0 0
Bakersfield 57 73 53 71 / 0 40 0 0
Arvin 56 73 52 71 / 0 40 0 0
Lamont 56 73 52 71 / 0 40 0 0
Mettler 56 72 52 70 / 0 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-171100-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Highs 57 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
55 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
54. Highs 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 50 61 48 59 / 0 60 50 20
Oakhurst 46 65 44 63 / 0 70 60 30
Auberry 52 61 49 59 / 0 60 50 30
=
$$
CAZ191-171100-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 48 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
57 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to
57. Highs 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 53 70 50 67 / 0 70 40 20
Springville 52 64 49 62 / 0 60 30 20
Tule River Reservation 54 66 50 64 / 0 70 30 20
=
$$
CAZ192-171100-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level above
8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near the
crest, chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs
50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
8 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at
5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to
45 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to
32 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to
45 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46 at
5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...
47 to 56 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 44 56 43 54 / 20 70 60 40
Tuolumne Meadows 24 45 24 45 / 20 70 60 40
Wawona 42 62 39 57 / 20 70 60 30
Devils Postpile 30 42 31 41 / 20 80 60 40
Bass Lake 45 60 43 56 / 0 70 60 30
Hetch Hetchy 45 60 44 56 / 20 70 50 30
=
$$
CAZ193-171100-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near the crest, isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers, snow showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely and snow showers in the
afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
80 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at
5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, Chance of snow showers. Showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
6 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at
5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at
5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers, showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to
45 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at
5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at
5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...
48 to 58 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 37 41 35 38 / 20 70 60 40
Shaver Lake 39 49 38 46 / 0 70 60 30
Lake Wishon 36 49 34 46 / 20 70 60 40
=
$$
CAZ194-171100-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, Slight chance of snow showers. Slight chance of
showers, Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to
38 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely and snow showers in the
afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
80 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...
24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61 at
5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to
36 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to
47 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to
50 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at
5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...
49 to 59 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at
5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...
49 to 59 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 40 59 39 58 / 20 80 50 40
Grant Grove 41 48 37 44 / 0 70 50 30
Lodgepole 35 47 33 46 / 20 80 50 40
Camp Nelson 42 54 39 51 / 0 70 40 20
Johnsondale 38 57 34 56 / 0 70 30 20
=
$$
CAZ195-171100-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely and snow showers in the
afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
37 to 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...
29 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at
5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...33 to
38 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow
showers and slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to
35 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61 at
5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at
5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to
59 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 41 48 38 46 / 0 70 20 20
Kernville 49 63 46 63 / 0 70 20 20
Lake Isabella 52 63 48 63 / 0 60 20 0
Weldon 51 58 47 59 / 0 70 20 0
=
$$
CAZ196-171100-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 46 52 42 50 / 0 50 0 0
Tehachapi 47 57 42 55 / 0 50 0 0
Twin Oaks 46 61 42 60 / 0 50 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-171100-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 44 50 39 49 / 0 40 0 0
Frazier Park 40 55 36 54 / 0 40 0 0
Grapevine 48 65 44 62 / 0 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-171100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 61 to 71. North winds
up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.
Highs 75 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 53 68 48 71 / 0 60 0 0
Ridgecrest 52 70 47 73 / 0 60 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-171100-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 53.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 72 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 52 63 48 65 / 0 50 0 0
California City 51 66 46 68 / 0 40 0 0
Mojave 52 65 47 64 / 0 40 0 0
Edwards AFB 50 66 46 66 / 0 30 0 0
Rosamond 49 65 45 65 / 0 30 0 0
=
$$
