CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

_____

914 FPUS56 KHNX 140601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 63 47 60 / 0 20 50 80

Avenal 47 63 48 61 / 0 0 40 70

San Luis Reservoir 48 60 48 55 / 0 40 80 90

=

$$

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

38 to 46. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 63 47 58 / 0 50 80 90

Mendota 47 64 47 60 / 0 30 60 90

Firebaugh 47 64 47 59 / 0 40 70 90

=

$$

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs

54 to 59. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

37 to 46. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 62 47 56 / 0 70 80 100

Merced 49 63 47 56 / 20 60 80 100

Chowchilla 48 62 47 58 / 20 50 70 90

Madera 48 63 48 59 / 20 40 70 90

=

$$

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

37 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 64 47 61 / 0 20 40 80

Five Points 46 65 47 61 / 0 20 50 80

NAS Lemoore 47 64 47 61 / 0 20 40 80

Kettleman City 48 65 48 62 / 0 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cooler. Highs around 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 64 48 61 / 0 30 60 90

Caruthers 49 64 48 61 / 0 30 50 80

Lemoore 48 64 47 62 / 0 20 40 70

Hanford 48 64 47 62 / 0 20 40 70

Corcoran 48 65 45 63 / 0 20 30 60

=

$$

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to

52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 55 to 61. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 62 48 58 / 20 50 70 80

Clovis 50 64 49 61 / 20 40 60 80

Fresno 50 64 49 61 / 20 30 60 80

Sanger 49 64 47 61 / 20 30 60 70

Reedley 49 64 47 61 / 0 30 50 70

Selma 49 64 48 61 / 0 30 50 70

Kingsburg 49 64 48 61 / 0 30 50 70

=

$$

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 64 47 61 / 0 30 50 70

Visalia 49 64 47 62 / 0 30 40 60

Exeter 48 65 45 63 / 0 30 40 50

Tulare 49 65 47 63 / 0 20 30 50

Lindsay 48 65 45 63 / 0 20 40 40

Porterville 49 67 47 65 / 0 0 30 30

=

$$

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 66 44 64 / 0 20 20 50

Allensworth 49 67 45 65 / 0 20 20 40

=

$$

CAZ187-141100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 65 42 64 / 0 0 20 50

Wasco 48 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 40

Buttonwillow 46 67 43 66 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 67 45 66 / 0 0 20 40

McFarland 49 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 30

Shafter 49 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 65 47 63 / 0 20 20 30

Bakersfield 52 68 47 67 / 0 0 0 20

Arvin 46 68 43 66 / 0 20 0 20

Lamont 48 69 44 67 / 0 20 0 20

Mettler 46 67 43 66 / 0 20 20 20

=

$$

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 52 41 48 / 40 80 90 100

Oakhurst 37 55 35 52 / 40 70 90 90

Auberry 44 54 43 50 / 30 60 80 80

=

$$

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 44 64 43 62 / 0 30 40 40

Springville 44 60 43 58 / 0 0 30 30

Tule River Reservation 45 61 44 60 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...

a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

South winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 39 to

47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph...southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

80 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows

30 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 47 37 43 / 60 80 90 90

Tuolumne Meadows 19 38 17 35 / 50 70 80 80

Wawona 34 48 31 45 / 50 80 90 90

Devils Postpile 27 33 25 31 / 30 50 70 70

Bass Lake 36 49 35 46 / 40 70 80 90

Hetch Hetchy 39 48 37 45 / 80 90 100 90

=

$$

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight, Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

Windy, colder. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon, South winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, Rain likely, Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph. Near the crest,

snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 40 mph, Gusts up to

60 mph in the evening increasing to 85 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs

40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 34 28 31 / 30 60 80 80

Shaver Lake 31 43 30 40 / 30 60 80 80

Lake Wishon 29 44 27 42 / 20 50 60 70

=

$$

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. A

20 percent chance of rain, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow...a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs

38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 56 29 52 / 20 30 50 50

Grant Grove 32 42 31 42 / 20 40 60 60

Lodgepole 26 46 25 44 / 20 30 50 50

Camp Nelson 33 51 32 50 / 0 20 30 30

Johnsondale 26 55 25 54 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs 51 to

56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

Southwest winds around 25 mph. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...24 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...

19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Slight

chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 47 34 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 61 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 61 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 58 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of snow in the morning. Chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Slight

chance of snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 51 38 51 / 0 20 20 20

Tehachapi 36 52 35 52 / 0 20 20 0

Twin Oaks 37 58 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Windy.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to

44. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 48 35 48 / 20 30 30 30

Frazier Park 31 51 29 51 / 20 30 30 20

Grapevine 40 58 39 58 / 20 20 30 20

=

$$

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to

38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 64 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to

38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 57 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 59 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 57 43 58 / 0 20 20 0

Edwards AFB 44 59 40 60 / 0 20 20 0

Rosamond 43 58 40 59 / 0 20 30 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather