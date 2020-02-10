CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

728 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-101200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64, North winds 10 to 15 mph, Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 63 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 63 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-101200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 34 63 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 34 64 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-101200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 64 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 64 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 63 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 62 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-101200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 63 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 62 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 36 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-101200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 34 62 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 62 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 34 62 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 62 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 33 61 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-101200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 36 60 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 36 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 34 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 34 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-101200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 34 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 61 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 60 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 33 61 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 60 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 34 60 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-101200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds in the evening

becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 61 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 61 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-101200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 31 61 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 33 61 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 33 62 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-101200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 33 61 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 61 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 61 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-101200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 39 59 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 36 60 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 36 60 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 61 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 36 60 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-101200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 29 62 30 65 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 34 57 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-101200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Gusts up to 70 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 36 62 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 36 56 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 36 57 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-101200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Strong winds. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 100 mph. Wind chill readings around

14 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 80 mph. Wind chill readings around 10 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings around

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 31 to

39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 54 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 7 42 10 48 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 27 58 30 61 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 15 36 20 41 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 29 57 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 36 60 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-101200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow near the

crest. Strong winds. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

100 mph...northeast 50 to 70 mph with gusts to around 110 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph. Wind chill readings around 11 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, north winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Wind chill readings

around 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows

33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 43 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 49 25 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 49 26 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-101200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow near the

crest. Strong winds. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

95 mph...northeast 50 to 70 mph with gusts to around 115 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Very windy. Not as cool. No snow accumulation. Highs

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Wind chill readings

around 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph...northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

70 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 55 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 29 49 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 18 47 21 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 28 53 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 21 58 23 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-101200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Very windy. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Windy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

52 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 51 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 33 62 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 61 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 59 38 61 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ196-101200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Lows 31 to 41. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 52 35 55 / 0 20 0 0

Tehachapi 32 53 32 55 / 20 20 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 57 32 59 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ197-101200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 41. South winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 49 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 27 54 29 58 / 0 20 0 0

Grapevine 33 54 35 59 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ198-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Windy, colder. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 63 36 63 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 64 33 64 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ199-101200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 41. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Windy. Not as cool. Snow level above 3500 feet.

Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 58 43 59 / 20 20 0 0

California City 36 62 33 62 / 20 30 0 0

Mojave 39 60 37 61 / 20 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 34 62 32 62 / 20 30 0 0

Rosamond 34 62 32 63 / 20 20 0 0

