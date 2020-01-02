CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

189 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-021200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 61 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 43 59 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 58 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-021200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 59 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 57 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 41 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-021200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-021200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 58 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 41 55 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 43 58 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-021200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

haze in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 39 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 55 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 41 55 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 40 55 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 40 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-021200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 55 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 41 56 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 41 56 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 57 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 40 56 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 41 56 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 57 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-021200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 57 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 40 56 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 39 57 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 56 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 57 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 42 57 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-021200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

haze in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 39 58 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 40 58 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-021200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

haze in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 58 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 41 58 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 42 58 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-021200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

45. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 41 58 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 41 58 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 58 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-021200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

35 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 57 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 44 57 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 43 60 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 43 59 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 43 59 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-021200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 54 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 33 58 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 39 53 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-021200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 59 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 55 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 41 55 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-021200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning,

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 55 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 14 46 15 47 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 31 56 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 22 41 24 45 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 33 53 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 56 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-021200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. North winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to

54 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

27 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 46 to

51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 47 26 47 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 49 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 46 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-021200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over

higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to

53 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

27 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 46 to

52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 57 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 30 51 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 47 24 49 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 31 51 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 24 51 25 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-021200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...

26 to 33 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to

32 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 49 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 57 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 52 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-021200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 43 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 47 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 57 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-021200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle. Windy.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to

56. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 49 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 49 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 39 53 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-021200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

33 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 57 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 59 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-021200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Below the passes, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 37 53 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

California City 35 56 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 54 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 34 55 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 56 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

