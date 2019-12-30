CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
075 FPUS56 KHNX 300701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ179-300800-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to
59. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
Lows 40 to 46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows
39 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 58 44 58 / 0 40 0
Avenal 57 44 56 / 0 20 0
San Luis Reservoir 54 44 56 / 0 90 0
=
$$
CAZ180-300800-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs
53 to 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 55 42 57 / 0 90 0
Mendota 55 41 57 / 0 40 0
Firebaugh 55 40 57 / 0 30 0
=
$$
CAZ181-300800-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to
60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
36 to 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to
62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 55 40 57 / 0 80 0
Merced 54 40 56 / 0 70 0
Chowchilla 54 40 57 / 0 20 0
Madera 55 40 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-300800-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to
60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows
39 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 57 43 57 / 0 50 0
Five Points 56 41 57 / 0 30 0
NAS Lemoore 56 41 57 / 0 20 0
Kettleman City 57 43 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-300800-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Lows 34 to 39.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
37 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 55 40 57 / 0 20 0
Caruthers 55 40 56 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 56 40 57 / 0 0 0
Hanford 56 40 57 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 57 40 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-300800-
Fresno-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to
45. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to
60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows
39 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs
56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 56 43 58 / 0 0 0
Clovis 56 42 58 / 0 0 0
Fresno 56 42 58 / 0 0 0
Sanger 56 41 57 / 0 0 0
Reedley 56 41 57 / 0 0 0
Selma 56 42 57 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 56 41 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-300800-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
36 to 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to
60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 36 to 41. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
Highs 56 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 56 41 57 / 0 0 0
Visalia 56 41 57 / 0 0 0
Exeter 57 40 57 / 0 0 0
Tulare 57 40 57 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 57 40 57 / 0 0 0
Porterville 58 42 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-300800-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to
60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light
and variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
34 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 57 40 57 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 58 40 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-300800-
Western Kern County-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to
43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to
59. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 34 to 39. Highs around 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
Highs 56 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 57 38 56 / 0 0 0
Wasco 58 40 57 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 57 41 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-300800-
Eastern Kern County-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 37 to 42. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
Highs 56 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 59 40 58 / 0 0 0
McFarland 59 40 57 / 0 0 0
Shafter 58 41 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-300800-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
Highs 57 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 56 45 53 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 59 44 57 / 0 0 0
Arvin 59 43 57 / 0 0 0
Lamont 59 43 57 / 0 0 0
Mettler 58 44 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-300800-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to
58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
35 to 45. Highs 51 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to
61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
51 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 51 37 53 / 0 20 0
Oakhurst 54 33 56 / 0 0 0
Auberry 52 40 53 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-300800-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
34 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to
44. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 54 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs
52 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 58 40 58 / 0 0 0
Springville 54 40 53 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 55 41 53 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-300800-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow near the
crest. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over
higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow near the
crest. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of snow in the afternoon, Chance of snow
50 percent. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.
Northeast winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings near zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...
15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the
evening. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
Wind chill readings around 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to
40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around
25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at
8000 feet.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52 at
5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to
37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at
5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...
21 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to
38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...
33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 48 34 49 / 20 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 36 12 35 / 60 30 20
Wawona 49 30 50 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 36 20 33 / 0 20 50
Bass Lake 48 31 50 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 49 35 51 / 60 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-300800-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of snow in the
morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon, Chance of
snow 50 percent. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around
25 mph in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to
38 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to
23 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to
38 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...
15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to
42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around
25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...
20 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at
5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to
37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at
5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...
40 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to
38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at
5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 36 23 36 / 20 0 0
Shaver Lake 41 25 42 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 41 24 40 / 20 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-300800-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds
25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to
26 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow near the
crest. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 45 at
5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...
14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill
readings around 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to
40 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at
5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 44 to
53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at
5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 51 28 50 / 30 40 0
Grant Grove 41 28 40 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 39 22 38 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 46 30 44 / 0 0 20
Johnsondale 48 23 46 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-300800-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...20 to
26 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...
28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...
21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to
39 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher
elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to
35 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 55 at
5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to
44 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 41 31 40 / 0 0 0
Kernville 52 34 51 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 52 38 51 / 0 0 0
Weldon 48 37 46 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-300800-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
31 to 41. Highs 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 44 34 41 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 45 34 42 / 0 0 20
Twin Oaks 49 40 47 / 0 0 20
=
$$
CAZ197-300800-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast winds
around 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy.
Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast
winds around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows
32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 43 33 39 / 0 0 50
Frazier Park 45 27 41 / 0 0 50
Grapevine 52 38 48 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-300800-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
Lows 32 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 49 33 49 / 0 0 20
Ridgecrest 51 31 51 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-300800-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds in the morning
becoming south up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
30 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
Lows 32 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 47 37 46 / 0 0 0
California City 50 33 49 / 0 0 30
Mojave 49 35 47 / 0 0 30
Edwards AFB 50 32 49 / 0 0 20
Rosamond 50 32 48 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather