CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

385 FPUS56 KHNX 010701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-010800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 53. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 45 57 / 100 80 80

Avenal 51 45 58 / 100 80 70

San Luis Reservoir 49 47 54 / 100 80 100

=

$$

CAZ180-010800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered sprinkles in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 43 54 / 100 90 90

Mendota 50 42 54 / 100 100 100

Firebaugh 50 41 54 / 100 100 90

=

$$

CAZ181-010800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49. East winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

sprinkles. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 39 52 / 100 90 100

Merced 50 42 53 / 100 100 100

Chowchilla 50 40 54 / 100 100 100

Madera 51 40 54 / 100 100 100

=

$$

CAZ182-010800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered sprinkles in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 43 57 / 100 90 80

Five Points 50 42 55 / 100 80 90

NAS Lemoore 51 41 57 / 100 80 80

Kettleman City 52 42 59 / 100 70 60

=

$$

CAZ183-010800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

38 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 40 54 / 100 90 90

Caruthers 51 40 55 / 100 80 90

Lemoore 52 41 57 / 100 70 80

Hanford 52 40 57 / 50 60 80

Corcoran 52 40 59 / 50 50 60

=

$$

CAZ184-010800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 45 54 / 100 90 100

Clovis 52 43 56 / 80 80 90

Fresno 52 43 56 / 100 80 90

Sanger 52 40 56 / 80 80 90

Reedley 52 41 57 / 50 70 90

Selma 52 42 57 / 60 70 90

Kingsburg 52 41 57 / 50 60 90

=

$$

CAZ185-010800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

39 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the night. Lows 40 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 41 57 / 50 50 90

Visalia 52 40 57 / 50 20 80

Exeter 52 40 58 / 40 40 80

Tulare 52 41 59 / 50 50 70

Lindsay 52 39 59 / 50 50 60

Porterville 52 42 59 / 0 50 40

=

$$

CAZ186-010800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

37 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the night. Lows 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 40 60 / 80 50 40

Allensworth 53 40 60 / 100 50 40

=

$$

CAZ187-010800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

37 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the night. Lows 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 38 59 / 100 60 40

Wasco 53 39 59 / 100 100 0

Buttonwillow 52 40 59 / 100 100 30

=

$$

CAZ188-010800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows

40 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the

night. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the night. Lows 41 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 53 40 60 / 70 50 30

McFarland 53 40 60 / 100 100 0

Shafter 53 40 59 / 100 100 0

=

$$

CAZ189-010800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Lows 38 to 44. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the

night. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the

night. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 46 57 / 100 100 0

Bakersfield 53 44 59 / 100 100 0

Arvin 52 39 59 / 100 100 0

Lamont 53 40 59 / 100 100 0

Mettler 50 40 56 / 100 100 0

=

$$

CAZ190-010800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON BELOW

7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 41 to 51. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

sprinkles. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 39 48 / 50 100 100

Oakhurst 47 31 51 / 50 100 100

Auberry 45 43 50 / 100 90 100

=

$$

CAZ191-010800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

36 to 46. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Not

as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then scattered sprinkles after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 40 59 / 100 90 80

Springville 47 41 54 / 20 60 50

Tule River Reservation 49 42 56 / 30 50 40

=

$$

CAZ192-010800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON BELOW

7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around

7 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, south

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Breezy. Not as cold. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 26 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

15 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries

and slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 39 45 / 30 90 100

Tuolumne Meadows 31 15 36 / 0 90 100

Wawona 41 30 46 / 50 100 100

Devils Postpile 31 22 36 / 0 90 100

Bass Lake 42 32 46 / 60 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 41 37 46 / 30 90 100

=

$$

CAZ193-010800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON BELOW

7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Not as cold. Snow accumulation

up to 10 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain, Southeast winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow

in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 39 to

45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered flurries and sprinkles. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 22 34 / 100 100 100

Shaver Lake 34 25 40 / 100 100 100

Lake Wishon 34 27 40 / 100 100 100

=

$$

CAZ194-010800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

34 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Highs 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 5 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near the

crest, slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Not as cold. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon, Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Windy. Highs

41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the evening, then scattered flurries

after midnight. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles and flurries. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 28 50 / 100 100 100

Grant Grove 33 30 41 / 80 80 100

Lodgepole 33 22 38 / 100 100 100

Camp Nelson 39 30 46 / 50 100 70

Johnsondale 41 20 49 / 50 100 40

=

$$

CAZ195-010800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

evening, then scattered flurries after midnight. A 40 percent

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Near the crest, scattered flurries. Not as cool. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Scattered sprinkles. Highs

48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries in the

morning, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

28 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 33 40 / 50 100 30

Kernville 45 33 50 / 50 90 20

Lake Isabella 45 36 50 / 50 100 0

Weldon 41 35 47 / 50 100 0

=

$$

CAZ196-010800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

20 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Scattered sprinkles. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 38 43 / 100 100 0

Tehachapi 37 31 43 / 100 100 0

Twin Oaks 42 38 47 / 100 100 0

=

$$

CAZ197-010800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 37 to

47. Southeast winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through

the night. Windy. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

34 to 44. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, windy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the night. Lows 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 35 44 / 100 100 0

Frazier Park 38 25 44 / 100 100 0

Grapevine 45 39 51 / 100 100 0

=

$$

CAZ198-010800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Highs 39 to

47. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day. Highs

51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Scattered sprinkles in the afternoon. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 31 49 / 100 100 0

Ridgecrest 47 28 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-010800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles through the day. Highs

52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles. Highs 49 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 40 47 / 0 90 0

California City 45 30 50 / 50 100 0

Mojave 44 35 49 / 70 100 0

Edwards AFB 47 31 51 / 50 100 0

Rosamond 46 31 51 / 100 100 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford



