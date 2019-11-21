CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

_____

438 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-210800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 43 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 44 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-210800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

Mendota 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-210800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 36 65 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 38 65 / 0 0 0

Madera 61 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-210800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 41 65 / 0 0 0

Five Points 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 40 65 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 42 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-210800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 39 65 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 40 64 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 41 65 / 0 0 0

Hanford 58 41 64 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-210800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 63 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 46 64 / 0 0 0

Clovis 60 45 64 / 0 0 0

Fresno 60 44 64 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 41 64 / 0 0 0

Reedley 57 42 63 / 0 0 0

Selma 58 43 64 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 40 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-210800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 41 63 / 0 20 0

Visalia 57 41 63 / 0 20 0

Exeter 57 40 63 / 0 20 0

Tulare 57 42 63 / 0 20 0

Lindsay 56 40 63 / 0 30 0

Porterville 56 44 62 / 50 30 0

=

$$

CAZ186-210800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

31 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 39 65 / 100 0 0

Allensworth 58 40 65 / 100 20 0

=

$$

CAZ187-210800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

30 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 36 64 / 100 0 0

Wasco 57 39 64 / 100 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 40 64 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-210800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 40 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 41 64 / 100 20 0

McFarland 57 41 64 / 100 20 0

Shafter 57 41 64 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-210800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 50 60 / 100 0 0

Bakersfield 55 45 63 / 100 20 0

Arvin 55 41 62 / 100 20 0

Lamont 55 41 62 / 70 20 0

Mettler 54 41 60 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-210800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 33 60 / 0 20 0

Auberry 55 45 58 / 0 30 0

=

$$

CAZ191-210800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 42 62 / 40 40 0

Springville 51 43 57 / 60 30 0

Tule River Reservation 53 43 59 / 60 40 0

=

$$

CAZ192-210800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph. Breezy. Highs

45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Windy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 38 52 / 20 20 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 15 42 / 0 40 0

Wawona 53 28 53 / 20 20 0

Devils Postpile 39 21 42 / 20 50 20

Bass Lake 53 33 54 / 30 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 38 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-210800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Near the crest, snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the morning. Chance of showers, snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. ..., chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to

52 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 21 37 / 20 30 0

Shaver Lake 44 28 45 / 20 40 0

Lake Wishon 43 24 43 / 50 50 20

=

$$

CAZ194-210800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow likely and chance of showers in the afternoon, Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

Near the crest, chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 33 inches. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 30 53 / 50 60 20

Grant Grove 42 30 43 / 50 40 20

Lodgepole 40 24 41 / 70 50 20

Camp Nelson 45 33 48 / 90 70 20

Johnsondale 49 22 51 / 100 70 20

=

$$

CAZ195-210800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow and showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon, Snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Over higher

elevations, east winds around 25 mph in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, Chance

of snow. Near the crest, slight chance of snow and thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow near the crest. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 46 to

51 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 37 44 / 100 60 0

Kernville 52 37 54 / 100 70 0

Lake Isabella 52 40 56 / 100 60 0

Weldon 49 40 52 / 100 60 0

=

$$

CAZ196-210800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 40 49 / 100 30 0

Tehachapi 44 34 49 / 100 40 0

Twin Oaks 46 39 52 / 100 40 0

=

$$

CAZ197-210800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 37 46 / 100 20 0

Frazier Park 44 25 49 / 100 20 20

Grapevine 50 43 56 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-210800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows

35 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 66. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 40 56 / 100 80 20

Ridgecrest 57 36 57 / 100 80 20

=

$$

CAZ199-210800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 48 52 / 100 70 30

California City 55 35 57 / 40 30 0

Mojave 54 40 55 / 50 30 0

Edwards AFB 56 34 57 / 0 40 0

Rosamond 55 34 57 / 50 40 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather