CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

619 FPUS56 KHNX 110701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.

CAZ179-110800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 75 53 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-110800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 76 46 77 / 0 0 0

Mendota 76 43 77 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 75 42 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-110800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 75 40 76 / 0 0 0

Merced 75 43 76 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 75 41 77 / 0 0 0

Madera 75 41 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-110800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 44 to 52. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

Five Points 76 43 77 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 76 43 77 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-110800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 75 41 76 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 75 41 76 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 75 42 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 75 42 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-110800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 76 50 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 76 48 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 76 47 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

Reedley 76 45 77 / 0 0 0

Selma 75 45 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-110800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 76 44 78 / 0 0 0

Visalia 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

Exeter 76 44 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 76 44 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-110800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 75 41 77 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 76 41 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-110800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 41 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 75 41 78 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-110800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 76 42 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 76 42 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-110800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze.

Lows 46 to 54. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 67 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 49 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 77 44 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 77 45 80 / 0 0 0

Mettler 76 45 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-110800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 49 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 76 38 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 72 55 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-110800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

Springville 73 48 75 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 51 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-110800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 71 50 73 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 62 25 62 / 0 0 0

Wawona 72 39 73 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 33 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 72 42 74 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 73 50 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-110800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 57 32 59 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 36 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-110800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 75 42 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 44 65 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 62 33 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 67 43 71 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 72 29 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-110800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74 at

5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 48 69 / 0 0 0

Kernville 78 46 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 78 48 81 / 0 0 0

Weldon 75 50 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-110800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to

73. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 48 70 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 41 72 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-110800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 47 68 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 69 33 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 47 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-110800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 44 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 39 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-110800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

California City 77 37 79 / 0 0 0

Mojave 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 77 36 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 78 36 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather