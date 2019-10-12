CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

406 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 82 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 83 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 82 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 81 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 82 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 81 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 45 82 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 82 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 82 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 43 81 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 81 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 46 82 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 82 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 82 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 50 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 49 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 47 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 47 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 82 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 81 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 81 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 82 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-121100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 79 to

84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 81 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 81 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 52. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 79 to

84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 45 82 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 82 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 45 82 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 80 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 49 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 50 82 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 46 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 47 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 39 79 40 79 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 53 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 77 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 71 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 21 59 22 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 38 72 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 58 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 73 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 73 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...55 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 57 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 44 57 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 64 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 74 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 62 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 29 60 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 66 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 27 72 29 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 72 to

77 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 43 78 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 79 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 69 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 66 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 70 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 73 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 72 31 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 77 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 78 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 49 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 79 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 42 80 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 77 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 73 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

California City 40 78 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 46 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 78 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 78 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

