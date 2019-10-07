CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

129 FPUS56 KHNX 070601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-071100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 91 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 90 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-071100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

41 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 54 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 90 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-071100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

41 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 90 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 90 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 90 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 90 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-071100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

44 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 91 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 54 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 58 91 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-071100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

42 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 90 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 90 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-071100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 59 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-071100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-071100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

42 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-071100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 91 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-071100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 44 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 54 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 53 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-071100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 90 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 91 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 91 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 92 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-071100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 85 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 48 88 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 61 85 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-071100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 92 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 57 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 88 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-071100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 79 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 66 28 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 80 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 41 64 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 82 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 81 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-071100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...61 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to

66 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 54 to

63 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 64 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 65 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 72 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-071100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 82 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 48 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 68 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 47 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 38 81 38 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-071100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to

69 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 74 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 88 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-071100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 75 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 80 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 85 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-071100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 73 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 40 82 39 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 86 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-071100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to

71. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-071100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 61. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to

72. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 84 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 58 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 89 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 90 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather