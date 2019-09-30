CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

_____

268 FPUS56 KHNX 300701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-302300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 44 to

52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 46 75 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 46 73 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 49 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-302300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 39 to

47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 80 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 45 75 / 0 0 0

Mendota 70 43 73 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 70 42 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-302300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 80 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 39 73 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 40 73 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 39 73 / 0 0 0

Madera 70 40 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

Five Points 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 72 47 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-302300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 38 to

44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 69 39 72 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 38 72 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 43 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 72 41 74 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 73 44 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-302300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 44 72 / 0 0 0

Clovis 72 46 74 / 0 0 0

Fresno 72 46 74 / 0 0 0

Sanger 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

Reedley 71 43 73 / 0 0 0

Selma 72 45 73 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 72 43 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-302300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 42 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 42 73 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 42 72 / 0 0 0

Tulare 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 42 72 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-302300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 41 to

46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 72 42 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-302300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 41 to

46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 42 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 44 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-302300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 40 73 / 0 0 0

McFarland 71 42 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 70 42 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-302300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 50 71 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

Arvin 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

Lamont 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

Mettler 71 43 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-302300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 73 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 41 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 33 69 / 0 0 0

Auberry 64 46 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-302300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 41 73 / 0 0 0

Springville 65 42 67 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 43 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-302300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon, Chance of snow 40 percent. Breezy. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 39 60 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 13 49 / 30 0 0

Wawona 57 31 61 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 24 48 / 30 0 0

Bass Lake 60 34 64 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 38 62 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-302300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 22 47 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 24 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 46 29 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-302300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 36 64 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 48 31 51 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 23 51 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 31 56 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 58 22 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-302300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 37 56 / 0 0 0

Kernville 66 39 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 42 70 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 41 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-302300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 33 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 46 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-302300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. North winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 36 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 24 63 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 44 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 42 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-302300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 48 70 / 0 0 0

California City 70 37 74 / 0 0 0

Mojave 67 44 72 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 36 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 39 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather