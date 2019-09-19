CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 81 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 80 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 78 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 54 to

62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

54 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 79 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 54 78 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 52 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 77 49 82 / 20 0 0 0

Merced 53 78 51 83 / 20 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 78 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 78 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 81 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 57 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 79 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 79 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 57 77 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 57 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 78 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 77 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 79 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 79 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 79 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 57 79 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 79 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 78 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 79 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 58 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 75 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 71 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 44 74 42 79 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 57 72 55 77 / 20 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 72 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 56 74 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain, Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight, Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 70 to

78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 63 48 70 / 30 30 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 23 49 20 57 / 40 30 20 0

Wawona 41 65 39 71 / 30 30 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 49 31 56 / 40 40 0 0

Bass Lake 45 67 43 73 / 30 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 66 47 72 / 50 30 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

58 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 68 to

73 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 50 30 56 / 20 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 52 45 57 / 20 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 37 58 36 64 / 20 20 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

48 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 69 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 56 39 61 / 0 20 0 0

Lodgepole 34 54 31 59 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 42 61 39 65 / 0 0 20 0

Johnsondale 34 67 30 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

47 to 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 80 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 59 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 51 74 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 74 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 54 71 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 61 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 66 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 69 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 61 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 69 35 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 74 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

57 to 65. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 84 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph below

the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

55 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 76 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 79 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 77 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 80 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

