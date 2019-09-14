CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 68 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 68 97 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 99 66 89 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs 83 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 61. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 101 63 92 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 62 93 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 99 61 92 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 83 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 60. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 58 91 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 61 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 61 93 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 61 94 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 65 97 / 0 0 0

Five Points 101 64 96 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 64 96 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 68 97 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 99 61 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 99 62 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 100 65 95 / 0 0 0

Hanford 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 84 to

89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 66 97 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 67 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 67 96 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 65 96 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 63 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 63 95 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 66 96 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 64. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

82 to 87. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 99 64 96 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 101 65 97 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 101 67 97 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

McFarland 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 65 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 99 74 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 70 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 67 98 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

Mettler 97 69 94 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 65 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 56 92 / 0 0 0

Auberry 95 68 90 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 66 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 95 66 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 67 94 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 61 82 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 73 34 69 / 0 0 0

Wawona 89 53 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 72 46 68 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 91 56 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 90 61 85 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71 at

5000 feet...59 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 43 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 75 59 71 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Breezy, colder. Lows

44 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 58 87 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 53 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 44 73 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 83 53 80 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 90 46 87 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to

78 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to

80 at 5000 feet...61 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 61 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 98 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 97 67 94 / 0 0 0

Weldon 94 66 90 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to

76. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

71 to 81. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 61 81 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 58 85 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 71 89 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 59 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 90 49 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 96 70 92 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

79 to 89. Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 71 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 67 100 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

81 to 91. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 95 71 92 / 0 0 0

California City 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 98 71 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

