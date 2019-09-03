CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

_____

427 FPUS56 KHNX 030601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-031100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 102 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 96 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-031100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows

58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-031100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 99 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 101 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 70 100 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-031100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 99 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 70 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 70 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-031100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 101 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 73 101 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 73 100 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 100 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 99 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 72 99 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 99 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-031100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 70 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 72 99 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 72 99 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-031100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

63 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 72 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-031100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 100 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 99 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 72 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-031100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.

Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 71 100 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-031100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 99 80 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 99 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 96 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-031100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 94 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 74 94 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-031100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

66 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 99 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 94 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 96 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-031100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 88 67 86 / 0 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 40 73 40 71 / 0 30 0 50

Wawona 59 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 51 72 51 70 / 0 40 20 40

Bass Lake 62 90 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 90 67 90 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ193-031100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...66 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

63 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 72 49 72 / 0 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 65 74 65 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 82 56 81 / 0 30 0 30

=

$$

CAZ194-031100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 90 64 89 / 0 40 20 50

Grant Grove 59 78 59 78 / 0 20 0 0

Lodgepole 52 76 51 76 / 0 30 0 30

Camp Nelson 59 82 59 83 / 0 20 0 0

Johnsondale 51 89 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-031100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 67 83 67 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 97 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 96 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 94 72 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-031100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 83 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 88 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 91 76 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-031100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 81 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 88 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 95 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 102 77 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-031100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 96 77 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 70 101 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 99 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 101 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather