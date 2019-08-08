CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

048 FPUS56 KHNX 082201

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-091100-

West Side Hills-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 92 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 86 64 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-091100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 88 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-091100-

Merced and Madera-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 87 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 88 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 89 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 91 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 91 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-091100-

Foggy Bottom-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 88 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 89 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 90 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-091100-

Fresno-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 92 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 91 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 90 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 90 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-091100-

Tulare County-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 91 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 90 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 91 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 91 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-091100-

Southern Kings County-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 91 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-091100-

Western Kern County-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 92 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 92 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-091100-

Eastern Kern County-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 91 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 92 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-091100-

Bakersfield-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 92 69 89 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 69 92 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 93 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 92 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 89 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-091100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 83 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 51 86 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 66 84 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-091100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 88 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-091100-

Central Sierra-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 77 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 66 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 78 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 63 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 81 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 80 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-091100-

North Kings River-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 63 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 66 55 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 73 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-091100-

Sequoia Kings-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 82 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 70 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 68 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 74 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 81 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-091100-

Lake Isabella-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to

70 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 91 at

5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 74 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 62 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 89 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 64 86 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-091100-

Tehachapi Area-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 75 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 80 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 83 65 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-091100-

Fort Tejon-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 74 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 81 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 67 88 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 97 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 98 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-091100-

Kern County Desert-

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 90 68 88 / 0 0 0 0

California City 64 94 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 68 92 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 94 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 93 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

