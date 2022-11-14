CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

_____

829 FPUS56 KMTR 141101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

CAZ505-150200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 58 39 60 /

$$

CAZ503-150200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ502-150200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ506-150200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 63 33 68 /

San Rafael 42 61 42 67 /

Napa 36 59 37 62 /

$$

CAZ504-150200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 57 43 62 /

$$

CAZ006-150200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 60 43 62 /

Ocean Beach 44 59 44 60 /

$$

CAZ509-150200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-150200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 61 44 63 /

Oakland 42 61 42 64 /

Fremont 40 61 38 62 /

Redwood City 42 62 42 64 /

Mountain View 41 59 41 61 /

$$

CAZ510-150200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 61 38 64 /

Livermore 37 60 37 62 /

$$

CAZ513-150200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 62 40 64 /

Morgan Hill 38 63 37 64 /

$$

CAZ512-150200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ515-150200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ514-150200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-150200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 59 39 63 /

$$

CAZ530-150200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 58 40 62 /

Big Sur 42 58 41 62 /

$$

CAZ528-150200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 60 37 63 /

Carmel Valley 40 61 39 65 /

Hollister 35 61 35 64 /

$$

CAZ516-150200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 61 32 63 /

$$

CAZ517-150200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-150200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 62 32 64 /

$$

