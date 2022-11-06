CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

209 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 57 46 53 / 70 80 100 90

$$

CAZ503-070100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ502-070100-

Marin Coastal Range-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 63 38 56 / 80 70 90 80

San Rafael 49 65 48 62 / 70 70 100 90

Napa 43 61 42 54 / 50 60 100 80

$$

CAZ504-070100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 60 45 53 / 50 70 100 80

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 60 49 58 / 60 50 100 90

Ocean Beach 51 58 49 56 / 60 50 100 90

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs near 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 62 51 59 / 60 40 100 90

Oakland 51 61 50 59 / 60 40 100 80

Fremont 49 60 48 56 / 40 30 100 80

Redwood City 50 63 48 61 / 50 30 100 90

Mountain View 52 60 49 57 / 40 30 100 80

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 64 46 61 / 40 30 100 80

Livermore 48 62 46 59 / 30 20 100 80

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 63 50 59 / 40 20 100 80

Morgan Hill 48 63 46 57 / 40 20 90 80

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ515-070100-

East Bay Hills-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ514-070100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 60 46 56 / 50 30 100 80

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 60 49 58 / 40 30 90 80

Big Sur 48 61 45 57 / 20 30 90 80

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 59 47 56 / 30 20 90 80

Carmel Valley 48 62 46 60 / 20 30 90 80

Hollister 45 60 46 55 / 20 20 90 80

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 62 43 56 / 10 10 80 80

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

201 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 63 41 58 / 20 20 80 80

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather