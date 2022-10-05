CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

277 FPUS56 KMTR 052201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

CAZ505-061300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 72 53 71 /

$$

CAZ503-061300-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ502-061300-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-061300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 52 86 /

San Rafael 85 57 84 /

Napa 83 55 83 /

$$

CAZ504-061300-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 87 64 87 /

$$

CAZ006-061300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 74 57 71 /

Ocean Beach 69 56 67 /

$$

CAZ509-061300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-061300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 76 57 75 /

Oakland 77 58 76 /

Fremont 80 57 79 /

Redwood City 82 57 81 /

Mountain View 77 58 76 /

$$

CAZ510-061300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 90 57 89 /

Livermore 89 57 89 /

$$

CAZ513-061300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 83 58 83 /

Morgan Hill 90 58 89 /

$$

CAZ512-061300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Light winds...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ515-061300-

East Bay Hills-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ514-061300-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ529-061300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 78 55 76 /

$$

CAZ530-061300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 55 71 /

Big Sur 78 58 75 /

$$

CAZ528-061300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 74 55 73 /

Carmel Valley 83 56 83 /

Hollister 84 55 84 /

$$

CAZ516-061300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 88 55 89 /

$$

CAZ517-061300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-061300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 57 93 /

$$

_____

