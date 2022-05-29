CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 60 45 62 / 20 0 0 0

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 77 44 82 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 73 50 76 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 46 76 47 79 / 10 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 75 54 79 / 20 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 66 50 66 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 62 49 62 / 10 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 66 51 68 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 51 71 51 72 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 51 70 49 72 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 71 49 74 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 69 50 71 / 10 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 78 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 74 47 77 / 10 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 74 49 76 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 75 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 73 44 74 / 10 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 64 49 65 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 70 47 71 / 10 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 66 45 67 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 68 44 70 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 50 73 44 74 / 10 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 80. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 74 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 76 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

