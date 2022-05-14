CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

296 FPUS56 KMTR 141301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 65 50 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ503-150400-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

CAZ502-150400-

Marin Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ506-150400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 88 51 83 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 82 53 75 / 0 0 0

Napa 86 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ504-150400-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 86 60 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-150400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 70 53 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 52 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-150400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-150400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 72 54 67 / 0 0 0

Oakland 77 54 71 / 0 0 0

Fremont 80 53 73 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 81 52 73 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 79 55 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ510-150400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 88 54 81 / 0 0 0

Livermore 86 53 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ513-150400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 55 77 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 87 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ512-150400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ515-150400-

East Bay Hills-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ514-150400-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ529-150400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 83 49 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-150400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 75 52 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 82 56 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-150400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 77 50 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 83 52 73 / 0 0 0

Hollister 86 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-150400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 90 55 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-150400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-150400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 90 54 84 / 0 0 0

