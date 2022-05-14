CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-141900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 65 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ503-141900-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ502-141900-

Marin Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ506-141900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 89 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 82 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 86 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ504-141900-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 86 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-141900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 70 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 64 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-141900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-141900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 72 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 80 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 80 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 82 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 82 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-141900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 88 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 86 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-141900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 84 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 51 87 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-141900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ515-141900-

East Bay Hills-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

CAZ514-141900-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

CAZ529-141900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 87 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-141900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 70 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 82 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-141900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 75 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 81 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 85 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-141900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 90 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-141900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-141900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 90 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

