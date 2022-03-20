CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

790 FPUS56 KMTR 202201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

CAZ505-211300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 59 44 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-211300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 72 40 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 67 46 71 / 0 0 0

Napa 72 43 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-211300-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-211300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 47 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 48 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-211300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-211300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 48 66 / 0 0 0

Oakland 68 46 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 64 42 69 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 66 44 71 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 68 45 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-211300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 72 42 78 / 0 0 0

Livermore 71 40 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-211300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 69 43 74 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 69 39 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-211300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 70 40 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-211300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-211300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-211300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 45 64 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 64 47 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-211300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 64 40 67 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 63 42 68 / 0 0 0

Hollister 69 38 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-211300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 69 39 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-211300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-211300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 38 74 / 0 0 0

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather