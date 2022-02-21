CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

_____

010 FPUS56 KMTR 211101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-220200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 53 39 51 / 0 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-220200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 57 30 56 / 0 20 20 20

San Rafael 41 57 40 54 / 0 20 20 20

Napa 35 57 33 53 / 0 10 10 30

$$

CAZ507-220200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the 20s to 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 56 37 51 / 0 10 10 30

$$

CAZ006-220200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 56 43 54 / 0 10 30 30

Ocean Beach 44 56 43 54 / 0 10 20 20

$$

CAZ509-220200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-220200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 56 44 53 / 0 10 30 30

Oakland 42 57 43 55 / 0 10 20 20

Fremont 37 56 40 53 / 0 10 20 20

Redwood City 41 56 41 54 / 0 10 20 20

Mountain View 41 56 42 53 / 0 10 20 20

$$

CAZ510-220200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 58 36 54 / 0 10 20 30

Livermore 34 57 35 51 / 0 10 20 40

$$

CAZ513-220200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 58 40 54 / 0 10 20 20

Morgan Hill 34 56 35 51 / 10 10 30 40

$$

CAZ529-220200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Areas of frost and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 58 38 53 / 0 10 30 40

$$

CAZ512-220200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2200 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-220200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows near

30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ530-220200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 58 43 54 / 10 10 30 40

Big Sur 40 56 40 51 / 0 10 40 40

$$

CAZ528-220200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 58 38 53 / 10 10 30 30

Carmel Valley 34 56 40 51 / 10 10 40 40

Hollister 34 56 36 49 / 10 10 30 40

$$

CAZ516-220200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Areas of fog and patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 59 35 51 / 0 10 30 40

$$

CAZ517-220200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level

3400 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Snow level 2600 feet. Highs in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2100 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-220200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s

to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Widespread frost after

midnight. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 33 56 35 49 / 0 10 30 40

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather