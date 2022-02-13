CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 72 47 57 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Haze and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 77 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 73 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 74 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 73 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 72 50 59 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 73 49 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 75 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 78 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 75 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 76 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 80 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 81 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 76 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 77 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 75 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 80 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 81 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 80 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 84 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 83 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

