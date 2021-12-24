CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ 446 FPUS56 KMTR 241101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-250200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 45 53 46 51 \/ 100 40 90 90 $$ CAZ506-250200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 40 54 41 51 \/ 100 50 90 80 San Rafael 44 55 47 55 \/ 100 40 100 100 Napa 41 52 44 49 \/ 100 30 90 90 $$ CAZ507-250200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 44 51 45 49 \/ 100 50 90 90 $$ CAZ006-250200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 48 55 48 54 \/ 100 50 100 100 Ocean Beach 48 55 48 54 \/ 100 40 100 100 $$ CAZ509-250200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph... becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ508-250200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 48 56 49 54 \/ 100 60 100 100 Oakland 47 55 48 54 \/ 100 50 100 100 Fremont 48 54 45 51 \/ 100 50 90 90 Redwood City 48 56 46 54 \/ 100 50 100 100 Mountain View 47 53 45 52 \/ 100 50 90 100 $$ CAZ510-250200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 44 54 45 51 \/ 100 40 100 100 Livermore 45 52 44 50 \/ 100 50 90 90 $$ CAZ513-250200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 49 55 44 54 \/ 100 50 80 90 Morgan Hill 46 54 40 51 \/ 100 60 80 100 $$ CAZ529-250200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 46 55 43 53 \/ 100 70 80 100 $$ CAZ512-250200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ CAZ511-250200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and a chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs near 40. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ530-250200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 50 58 46 59 \/ 100 70 70 100 Big Sur 47 54 42 53 \/ 100 60 70 100 $$ CAZ528-250200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 47 55 41 54 \/ 100 60 60 90 Carmel Valley 47 55 41 55 \/ 100 70 70 100 Hollister 47 52 38 50 \/ 100 60 60 90 $$ CAZ516-250200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 46 55 36 52 \/ 100 50 40 90 $$ CAZ517-250200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow and a chance of rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ518-250200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and a chance of rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 44 54 35 51 \/ 100 60 50 90 $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/sanfrancisco Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at: www.facebook.com\/nwsbayarea www.twitter.com\/nwsbayarea _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather