CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

_____

233 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

CAZ505-110200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 55 39 54 / 40 0 0 30

$$

CAZ506-110200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 57 33 55 / 40 0 0 40

San Rafael 41 58 40 58 / 50 0 0 20

Napa 36 54 35 52 / 50 0 0 20

$$

CAZ507-110200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 54 39 52 / 60 0 0 30

$$

CAZ006-110200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 57 43 57 / 60 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 44 56 44 56 / 60 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-110200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

CAZ508-110200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 56 43 56 / 70 0 0 10

Oakland 41 57 41 57 / 70 0 0 10

Fremont 38 55 38 56 / 60 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 58 40 59 / 70 0 0 10

Mountain View 40 55 38 56 / 60 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 56 35 56 / 60 0 0 10

Livermore 36 54 35 56 / 60 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 56 38 59 / 60 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 56 35 58 / 80 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 58 37 57 / 80 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

CAZ511-110200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-110200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 58 40 61 / 80 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 58 43 58 / 80 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 57 36 59 / 70 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 58 40 61 / 80 0 0 0

Hollister 34 55 33 56 / 70 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and frost. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 57 30 59 / 80 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-110200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A chance of rain. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 57 32 59 / 70 0 0 0

$$

_____

