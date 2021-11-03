CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

367 FPUS56 KMTR 031001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 65 56 62 / 10 60 90 10

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 70 52 68 / 10 50 90 10

San Rafael 54 71 57 71 / 10 40 90 20

Napa 49 67 55 65 / 10 20 80 20

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 68 57 64 / 10 30 90 20

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 57 66 / 20 30 90 20

Ocean Beach 55 65 57 64 / 10 30 90 20

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance

of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 69 58 67 / 20 20 80 20

Oakland 56 70 59 67 / 20 20 80 20

Fremont 55 71 57 66 / 20 10 60 10

Redwood City 55 73 57 69 / 20 10 70 10

Mountain View 54 70 56 66 / 20 0 60 10

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 73 56 69 / 20 10 70 20

Livermore 52 73 55 69 / 20 0 60 20

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 73 57 69 / 20 0 40 10

Morgan Hill 52 75 54 70 / 20 0 30 10

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 68 54 67 / 20 0 50 10

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 70 57 67 / 20 0 30 10

Big Sur 53 69 54 68 / 20 0 20 10

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

near 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 70 55 66 / 20 0 20 10

Carmel Valley 52 72 54 69 / 20 0 20 10

Hollister 52 72 53 68 / 10 0 10 10

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 75 50 71 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 76 49 69 / 10 0 10 0

