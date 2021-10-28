CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

_____

058 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 54 64 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 77 48 73 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 77 55 73 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 51 73 51 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 73 56 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 71 55 66 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 66 54 63 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 71 56 68 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 56 72 55 68 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 54 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 75 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 72 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 75 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 76 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 75 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 74 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 74 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 74 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near

50. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 77 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 79 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 78 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds...becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 81 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather