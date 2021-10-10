CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 68 49 63 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 79 42 70 / 30 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 74 53 71 / 30 0 0 0

Napa 46 75 46 66 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 78 52 65 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 69 53 67 / 30 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 64 53 62 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 70 54 67 / 30 0 0 0

Oakland 54 72 54 69 / 30 0 0 0

Fremont 51 73 50 66 / 30 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 76 53 70 / 30 0 0 0

Mountain View 50 70 50 64 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 80 50 72 / 20 0 0 0

Livermore 49 79 47 68 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 75 50 67 / 30 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 79 46 68 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 69 47 64 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 67 52 64 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 69 47 61 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 65 47 61 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 72 45 64 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 45 74 44 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 75 42 63 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 79 40 66 / 10 0 0 0

