CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

385 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 65 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 90 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 83 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 85 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 64 56 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 72 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 76 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 80 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 76 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 88 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 85 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 80 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 90 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 72 58 74 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 60 89 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 72 56 75 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 84 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 100 58 99 / 0 0 0 0

