CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

071 FPUS56 KMTR 121001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 68 54 65 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 81 52 80 / 10 0 0 10

San Rafael 50 81 57 78 / 0 10 10 10

Napa 45 81 56 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ507-130100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s to 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 82 61 82 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 69 57 67 / 0 10 10 20

Ocean Beach 50 65 56 64 / 0 10 10 20

$$

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 75 60 74 / 0 10 10 20

Oakland 51 73 59 72 / 0 10 10 20

Fremont 49 77 59 75 / 0 10 10 10

Redwood City 50 79 59 78 / 0 10 10 20

Mountain View 50 77 60 76 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 48 82 59 80 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 80 60 79 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 45 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 79 55 75 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-130100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 73 59 72 / 0 10 10 10

Big Sur 46 75 54 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 74 57 72 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 43 77 54 75 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 43 81 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 107. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 84 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107.

Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 88 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

