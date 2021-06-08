CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 57 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 69 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 69 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 67 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 68 47 67 / 0 0 0 10

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 60 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 58 49 57 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 65 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 64 50 63 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 51 65 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 69 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 65 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 72 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 49 68 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 67 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 72 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 66 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 64 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 62 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 64 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 66 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 72 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

