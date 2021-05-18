CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

350 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 60 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 79 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 79 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-190100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 78 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 63 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 60 49 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 66 51 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 51 69 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 50 69 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 71 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 70 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 80 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 75 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 72 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 78 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 72 44 65 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-190100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 64 49 61 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 71 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 65 47 59 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 69 44 62 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 46 73 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 77 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 79 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

