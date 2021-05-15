CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 62 48 59 / 10 10 10 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 72 48 71 / 0 10 10 0

San Rafael 49 69 50 68 / 10 10 10 0

Napa 48 71 49 71 / 0 10 10 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 76 53 76 / 0 10 10 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 58 52 59 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 49 57 51 57 / 10 10 10 10

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 63 53 65 / 10 10 10 10

Oakland 51 61 52 66 / 10 10 10 0

Fremont 51 68 52 70 / 10 0 10 0

Redwood City 49 69 51 71 / 10 10 10 0

Mountain View 50 68 52 70 / 10 10 10 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 71 49 75 / 0 10 10 0

Livermore 49 71 52 73 / 0 10 10 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 68 54 69 / 10 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 47 68 50 70 / 10 10 10 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 60 51 60 / 10 10 10 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 57 52 64 / 10 10 10 0

Big Sur 44 57 46 60 / 10 10 10 10

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 58 51 62 / 10 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 46 64 46 69 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 46 62 49 65 / 0 10 10 10

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 69 48 69 / 0 10 10 10

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 73 44 75 / 0 0 10 10

