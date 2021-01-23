CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021 _____ 840 FPUS56 KMTR 231101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-240200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 40 56 40 50 / 60 0 10 70 $$ CAZ506-240200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 31 60 31 51 / 50 0 10 70 San Rafael 41 59 41 53 / 70 0 0 70 Napa 38 59 36 51 / 60 0 0 50 $$ CAZ507-240200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 41 56 39 47 / 60 0 0 60 $$ CAZ006-240200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 45 57 44 53 / 80 0 0 70 Ocean Beach 45 57 44 53 / 70 0 0 70 $$ CAZ509-240200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ508-240200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 45 57 44 53 / 80 0 0 80 Oakland 43 58 42 53 / 80 0 0 70 Fremont 40 56 39 52 / 70 0 0 70 Redwood City 43 58 41 54 / 70 10 0 70 Mountain View 41 56 39 52 / 70 0 0 70 $$ CAZ510-240200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 39 59 38 52 / 70 0 0 60 Livermore 38 57 36 52 / 70 0 0 60 $$ CAZ513-240200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 40 58 38 54 / 70 0 0 70 Morgan Hill 37 56 36 53 / 90 10 0 80 $$ CAZ529-240200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows around 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 40 58 38 53 / 90 10 0 80 $$ CAZ512-240200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely and a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ511-240200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ530-240200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 43 58 42 54 / 90 20 0 80 Big Sur 44 56 43 53 / 90 30 0 90 $$ CAZ528-240200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers. Lows near 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 40 57 38 53 / 80 10 0 70 Carmel Valley 43 59 41 55 / 90 20 0 90 Hollister 38 55 36 51 / 80 10 0 80 $$ CAZ516-240200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog and frost in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 36 57 33 54 / 70 10 0 70 $$ CAZ517-240200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely and a chance of rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. $$ CAZ518-240200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Widespread frost in the morning. Snow and a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 37 55 35 52 / 80 10 0 80 $$